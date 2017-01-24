Smash and grab thieves stealing sat navs across Wakefield district

A number of built-in sat nav console systems have been stolen during a series of smash and grab type thefts across the Wakefield district.

Police said the thefts had targeted Volkswagen and Skoda type vehicles in particular, with thieves stealing the factory fitted systems.

A spokesman said: "In the interest of crime prevention, the police are also advising other car owners that all valuables be removed from the vehicle when left unattended."

He added that police were working closely with both manufacturers with a view of reducing this type of theft in the future.