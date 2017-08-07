Shots fired and car stolen after fight breaks out in Leeds street

Shots were fired at a flat in Leeds when a fight broke out between a group of men.

Detectives today released details of the incident in Chapeltown on Saturday afternoon, which culminated in a car-jacking.

Officers were initially called at around 4.30pm following a disturbance on Spencer Place.

It was reported that there had been a fight involving a group of 'black males', with one of them believed to be carrying a small handgun.

Shots were fired and caused damage to a nearby ground floor flat window.

The group then ran to the back of Harehills Avenue, where a male victim was sitting in his black Honda Civic.

They threatened the man and drove off with his car, which had an X registration plate.

Police later found the car abandoned in Oakwell Crescent in Oakwood, from where it is believed the group travelled on in another car.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are appealing for any information in relation to this incident at the weekend. Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries since Saturday, including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to establish the circumstances.

"We fully understand the public's concerns regarding any firearms incident and I want to reassure communities that West Yorkshire Police takes all firearms incidents very seriously. High visibility patrols have been deployed to the area to reassure the communities.

“We have specialist officers in the Force’s Firearms Prevent Team who are on standby to offer support and safeguarding measures to those involved.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents on Saturday and also to anyone who may have seen the black Honda Civic in the area to come forward to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170359822.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.