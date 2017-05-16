Search

Remembering the child victims of the evil moors murders... and the one who escaped their clutches

A man who escaped the murderous clutches of Moors Murderer Ian Brady as a child said he learned of his death with a "heavy heart".

Five children were murdered at the hands of the evil Brady and Myra Hindley and they should be remembered today, together with one other man who managed to escape from the pair when he was aged just 7.

Remember the victims. John Kilbride (top left), Lesley A. Downey (top middle), Edward Evans (bottom left), Pauline Reade (bottom middle) and Keith Bennett (right).

Greater Manchester Police: "Our thoughts remain with the families of his victims... I do not want to comment on Brady at all."