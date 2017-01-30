Raheem Wilks murder: Man due in court over fatal shooting in Leeds

A man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Leeds.

Keal Richards is accused of killing 19-year-old Raheem Wilks, who died in hospital after being shot in the chest.

Mr Wilks, the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, was shot outside a barber's shop in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, on Thursday afternoon.

Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Police had earlier bailed two other people arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

