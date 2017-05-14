Protected buzzard badly injured after Leeds shooting

An appeal for information has been launched after a common buzzard was shot in Leeds and suffered “massive trauma”.

Police believe the protected bird was shot between May 1 and May 6 in the area around Harewood Avenue, Harewood.

Police say the shot passed through the buzzard's wings.

It was found by staff from Harewood Speed Hillclimb, and an examination by a vet revealed that it had been shot, with the shot damaging its wing feathers as it passed through.

Appealing for information, Pc Andy Katkowski, based at Wetherby Police Station, said the buzzard was unable to fly as a result of its injuries. He said: “This buzzard has suffered unnecessarily and must have been in a lot of pain and discomfort.”

Common buzzards are protected by law and are a Schedule 1 Bird Of Prey and as such are not allowed to be injured or shot.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police. Any information will be treated with strict confidentiality. Contact Pc Katkowski on Andrew.katkowski@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.