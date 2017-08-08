Police trying to identify man found seriously injured in Leeds car park

Detectives in Leeds are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was found injured at a car park earlier today.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 5.50am this morning to the car park on Merrion Street.

They had found the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, with serious injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical attention.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds CID, said: “When found, the injured man didn’t have any identification or a mobile phone.

“We are releasing these CCTV pictures in the hope of identifying him and tracing his movements prior to being found by the emergency services.

“He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and our enquiries are ongoing.

“If you recognise the man pictured or believe you saw him prior to this incident, I would ask you to urgently get in touch with officers with any information you may have.

“I would also ask for anyone who heard or witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Merrion Street in the early hours of this morning to please contact police.”

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 13170363603.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.