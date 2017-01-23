Police trace men in racist remarks at Leeds United away match investigation

POLICE in Derbyshire investigating allegations that racist remarks were made during Leeds United away match at Derby County have identified two men that officers wanted to speak to

A group of fans reported to police that some spectators were making racist remarks and gestures to people in the crowd during the match, which took place at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday October 15, 2016.

Derbyshire Police have been working with colleagues in West Yorkshire Police as part of the investigation and released images of two men they wanted wanted we speak to.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Two men have been traced and will be spoken to in due course."