Police stop Mercedes and find 13-year-old boy driving

POLICE got a shock when they discovered the age of the driver after stopping a Mercedes car in the Fulford area of York last night.

Traffic police discovered a 13-year-old boy was at the wheel of the car, which officers had stopped at around 11pm on Tuesday (Jan 3).

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group tweeted: "Vehicle stopped in #York driver found to be 13-year-old son of the owner. Reported to court for multiple offences."

Police later confirmed the Mercedes belongs to the boy's father.