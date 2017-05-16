Police seize suspected stolen vehicle from travellers' site in Castleford park

A SUSPECTED stolen vehicle was seized by police during an operation at a travellers' site in Castleford today.

Police, Wakefield Council's enforcement team and trading standards officers visited the site at Savile Park off Aketon Road in the Cutsyke area of Castleford this morning. (Tues May 16)

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Dog wardens also attended to ensure animals were being looked after correctly and carried out checks on all the animals found on site.

A Castleford Police spokesman said: "A vehicle and associated equipment suspected of being stolen was recovered from the site with a further 10 vehicles issued with Section 59 warning notices due to them being used in an Anti-Social Manner.

Police said all travellers had left the site by 3pm today.