Police recover almost complete skeleton after human bone found in wooded area in Leeds

Officers investigating the discovery of a human bone in east Leeds last month went on to recover an almost complete skeleton, the YEP can reveal.

Police were originally called to land near the M1 on the afternoon of Monday, March 27.

They had received a report that a bone, which was believed to be human, had been found in a wooded area off junction 45 at Temple Newsam.

Investigators drafted in a forensic anthropologist to examine the bone, which was quickly confirmed as human.

The initial find led to further work at the scene and the uncovering of a number of other bones, all of which belonged to the same person.

A police spokesman said the team had eventually recovered an almost complete skeleton following searches of the site.

Examination of the bones has confirmed that they belonged to a male, but the investigation team would not released any further details at this stage in their enquiries.

The spokesman said: “Work is ongoing to identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Forensic anthropologists can examine bones to help detectives piece together key information about the person to whom they belonged.

This can range from identifying features such as age, sex and build to clues about when and how they died, including signs of trauma injuries.