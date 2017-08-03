Police operation in Dewsbury tackles traffic offences, anti-social behaviour and child sexual exploitation

Dozens of offenders were caught in the act as police in Dewsbury turned their focus to tackling road traffic offences and anti-social behaviour.

West Yorkshire Police were supported by a number of other agencies including West Yorkshire Fire Service, Vehicle Operator Services Agency (VOSA), HMRC and children's charity Barnardo's during the four-day operation last week.

It led to arrests for a number of thefts in the town centre, the capture of a man wanted on warrant and 30 people being caught flouting driving laws.

Offences included not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving without an MOT, using false number plates and having defective tyres.

The driver of one car failed to stop for an incident, resulting in a police car being damaged. He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, no licence or insurance.

Another focal point for the operation was the issue of child sexual exploitation, with valuable intelligence being gathered on perpetrators.

Police said they had been able to safeguard a number of vulnerable people as a result of their work last week.

PC Chris Birkenshaw, of Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Team, said: “This has been another successful operation in the town centre in Dewsbury. Last week the public saw a high police presence in the town along with support from our partner agencies and it has had a positive impact on our communities.

“I would like to thank all the officers, PCSOs and, of coursem all our partner agencies for all their help and support up to and over the four days of the operation.”