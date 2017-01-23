Police officer bitten while arresting Leeds nightclub assault suspect

A woman has been charged with five counts of assault after an incident at a Leeds nightclub this weekend.

The 30-year-old was arrested after three British Transport Police officers were assaulted at Mission in Heaton's Court on Saturday.

Police today said two officers had been kicked and spat on, while another was bitten on the arm.

The woman from the Woodhouse area of the city will appear before Leeds Magistrate’s Court next month.

She has been charged with one count of common assault and four charges of assaulting a police officer.