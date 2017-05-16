Police name Leeds murder victim

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman who was found in woodland near Leeds have released her identity.

The 26 year-old victim was Sinead Wooding who lived in the Potternewton area of the city.

Police tape surrounds the scene of the murder investigation.

Her body was discovered by a group of joggers out for a run at around 9am on Sunday at woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley.

Today Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Sinead's family are completely devastated about her death and we have specially-trained family liaison officers supporting them at what is obviously an incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigation is progressing and we have now arrested five suspects who we are continuing to interview. The scene where Sinead's body was found remains under forensic examination and we are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding her murder.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Alwoodley Crags car park anytime between Friday night and

over the weekend up until when she was found Sunday morning."

A 20-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night and a 27-year-old woman, from Leeds, was arrested this morning - both on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody along with three other men, aged 26, 32 and 70, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder.