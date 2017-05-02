Police investigate “unacceptable” assault on officer in Leeds courtroom

A criminal investigation has been launched by police after an officer was assaulted in a Leeds courtroom today.

The male officer was sitting in a public gallery in Leeds Crown Court when verdicts were delivered at the conclusion of a trial.

Jurors found Jamie Sharlotte, 25, of Victoria Court, Stanks, guilty on two counts of sexually assaulting women.

People in the public gallery began verbally abusing the officer, who was sitting on the front row.

At least one person then physically attacked him until security officers arrived.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “An officer was attacked in the public gallery at Leeds Crown Court today after guilty verdicts were delivered in the case of Jamie Sharlotte. Fortunately, the officer was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment and is being given all necessary support.

“This incident will now be the subject of a comprehensive criminal investigation to identify those involved and take appropriate action against them.

“The use of violence against police officers carrying out their lawful duty is completely unacceptable and behaviour that causes disruption to the administration of criminal justice cannot and will not be tolerated.”