Police investigate £900 hair straighteners fraud

Police are investigating a case of credit card fraud after £900 worth of hair straighteners were purchased from a health spa.

In an appeal issued today, North Yorkshire Police say that on Friday November 18 2016 over £900 worth of GHD hair products were ordered and purchased from the spa in York using a credit card.

The man pictured later collected the order and was seen to leave in a white BMW 3 series.

In the days following the order, the spa was contacted by the credit card provider and told that the card had been used fraudulently.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information which may assist the investigation contact PC194 Andrew Muir on 101 or email andrew.muir@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference 12160220404

Crimestoppers can be contact anonymously on 0800 555 111.