Police in Hull seek extra security support for Radio 1 Big Weekend event

HUMBERSIDE Police has applied for extra support under Operation Temperer to keep people safe at Radio 1's Big Weekend event at Burton Constable Hall in Hull.

Star names including including Kings of Leon, Lana Del Ray, Katy Perry, Kasabian and Lorde are set to perform at the event this Saturday and Sunday. (May 27 and 28)

Soldiers will replace armed police at many sites under Operation Temperer, which is being enacted after security experts warned the Government that another terrorist attack could be imminent following Monday night's atrocity in Manchester.

Humberside Police Assistant chief constable Andy McDyer said it is unlikely people will see members of the armed forces at radio 1's Big Weekend as any additional support is likely to come from other police forces.

Assistant chief constable McDyer, said: "Following the tragic events that unfolded in Manchester on Monday and the UK threat level being increased to critical, we have applied for additional support under Operation Temperer for Radio 1's Big Weekend.

“We are taking all possible steps to keep people safe and to minimise the risk of a terrorist attack occurring in our force area and I want to reassure all those planning to come to Big Weekend – and those living and working in this area – that their safety remains our top priority.

“As part of the ongoing review of security arrangements for Big Weekend event we have made an application for additional support under Operation Temperer and we are awaiting a response. We are also being supported by our partner agencies and other UK forces.

“It is unlikely this will result in you seeing any military presence at the event, as additional support is more likely to come from armed officers from other forces, who will be freed up from duties such as guarding key sites by the Armed Forces.

“As we have said previously, there will be additional security measures in place – including airport-style security and searches at both the transport hubs and the venue.

“The public across our area will also see an enhanced policing presence, including armed police, as the UK police, together with security and intelligence services, work around the clock to keep communities safe.

“As further details emerge today of those killed and injured in this horrific attack, our thoughts remain with all those affected by the tragic events in Manchester.

“At this stage we are not aware of any casualties from this area.

“Acts of terrorism attempt to create distrust and fear in communities. It is important that our communities stand together during difficult times.

“It is also important that we all continue to remain vigilant, but also to go about our daily lives. We would ask people to be alert and report any suspicious activity to police on the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789321 or dialling 999.”

There will be a number of additional security measures in place this weekend. Please take them into account when you’re planning your journey and allow extra time.

They include:

Body and bag searches will be carried out, both at the transport hubs and at the entrance to the site.

All attendees must travel to the site on one of the official shuttle buses or park and ride schemes. You cannot arrive or leave by private car, or on foot.

The only exception is for blue badge holders, who can access limited free parking – which must be booked in advance. The venue will be signposted from the outskirts and at major junctions within a 5-mile radius. On the approach please follow the disabled parking signage. Please allow additional time, as all vehicles will also be searched.

Please do not bring along large bags, as this will slow the search process. You can’t bring along your own food and drink – with the exception of up to 500ml of water in a plastic container with an unbroken seal.