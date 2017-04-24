Police hunt man who sexually assaulted visually-impaired woman in Harrogate

A man grabbed the breasts of a visually-impaired woman in a Harrogate street.

The sexual assault took place in Jenny Field Drive at around 9am on Saturday, April 8.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeman today said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"It is believed the suspect had a Welsh accent and was walking a boxer-style dog."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1001 Thomas Lister. You can also email thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170066515.