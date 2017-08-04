Search

Police helicopter joins hunt for suspected burglar, 15, in Leeds

The two wanted teenagers were spotted in the Acre Road area of Middleton. Picture: Google
A police helicopter has been drafted in after two suspected burglars were spotted in Leeds this afternoon.

Officers on the ground have arrested one suspect so far but are still hunting for a 15-year-old boy.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said warrants had been issued for the arrest of two teenagers, who are both suspected of burglary.

He said a sighting of the pair had been made in the Acre Road area of Middleton at around 4.14pm today

Police sent to the scene arrested a 17-year-old boy, but the younger suspect remains at large.

A National Police Air Service helicopter is working with officers as the search continues.

Police are appealing for information.

