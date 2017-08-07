Police clamp down on car cruising and street racing in Wakefield

AN AUDI was seized and ten fixed penalty tickets were handed out during a police operation aimed at clamping down on 'car cruising' in Wakefield city centre.

Police launched the operation last night (Sun Aug 7) in response to deter street racing after a recent increase in car cruising in Wakefield.

Officers issued ten fixed penalty tickets to drivers and also seized an uninsured Audi from a banned driver.

The operation followed off road motorcycle police patrols at Cathedral Retail Park in late July which resulted in action being taken against two motorists for dangerous driving.

In Sunday’s operation, three drivers were given fixed penalty notices for their cars having illegal number plates while another two were given fixed penalty notices for having tinted windows.

Chief Inspector Richard Close of Wakefield Police, said: “We know a recent resurgence in car cruising around the retail park has caused understandable concern amongst local residents and law abiding road users, we want to send a message that this sort of behaviour is just not acceptable.

“Officers have stepped up patrols around the area and we hope this second operation there in three weeks will make it clear that those who think they can drive in such a fashion on the district's roads should be prepared to be pulled over.

“More activity is planned and we will be keeping a focus on this part of the city

Inspector Helen Brear, of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: "I would ask anyone who has information about persons involved in dangerous driving activity and racing in the city centre on a night time to contact the Wakefield Central NPT.

"If anyone has footage of persons driving dangerously or breaking the law, or licence plate details of cars involved, we would also ask them to contact us, we cannot respond to all calls, but will assess each case and take appropriate action”

Reports can be made to the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or via email at wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."