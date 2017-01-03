Police arrest twice as many drink and drug drivers in Harrogate this Christmas

TWICE AS many drivers were caught behind the wheel in Harrogate this Christmas while drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Figures released by North Yorkshire Police today reveal 32 drivers had been arrested compared to 16 the previous year.

It is both shocking and astounding to see that some still choose to ignore the warnings. Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick

It marked the largest increase of any district in the county and the second highest total for arrests.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick said: “Throughout the year and particularly at Christmas, we issue numerous warnings about the dangers and consequences of drink and drug driving and the fact that officers will be out in force, targeting these offences.

“This is why it is both shocking and astounding to see that some still choose to ignore the warnings and not only risk arrest and prosecution, but the physical safety of themselves and other road users.”

The month-long Christmas crackdown under Operation Attention – the force’s ongoing campaign to combat drink and drug driving – led to a total of 137 arrests for drink and drug driving. Of those arrests, 93 were for drink driving and 44 were for drug driving.

Magistrates have already convicted 12 people, ordering a total of £7,788 in fines to be paid and 384 months in driving bans to be served.

And that figure is set to rise considerably as another 40 court cases are pending.

Mr Madgwick said: “The arrests figures released show that our officers remain vigilant and 100 per cent committed to identifying these drivers and getting them off the roads. We will persist in targeting drink and drug drivers throughout the year.”