Police appeal for information as fire at derelict Leeds pub investigated as arson

A fire at a derelict pub in Leeds last night is being investigated by police as arson.

Firefighters found the first floor and roof of the George IV pub were alight when they arrived at the scene at around midnight.

The pub in Grove Road, Hunslet, prior to its closure in July. Picture: Google

The pub in Grove Road, Hunslet, had stopped trading back in July when its license was suspended for three months.

It followed concerns raised by police that the pub was being used as a weapons and drugs den and a conduit for stolen goods.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had been contacted by the fire service at around 12.20am today.

He said: "Fire and police investigators have attended the scene and the incident is being investigated as arson."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime number 13170483510.