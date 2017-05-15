Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Leeds woods

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in an area of Leeds yesterday morning.

The 26-year-old was found by a group of people out running in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley.

A police cordon remains in place this morning while investigations continue and a forensic post mortem is set to place today.

As a result of enquiries, a 26-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Our enquiries are still at an early stage but we are treating the woman's death as murder and have specially trained officers supporting her family.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the woods anytime between Friday evening and 9am on Sunday morning."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Panderwick or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.