Mum of teenager killed in Leeds street stabbing fronts new anti-weapons drive

A mum who lost her teenage son in a street knife attack in Leeds is fronting a new anti-weapons drive in the wake of another young man’s fatal stabbing.

Sarah Lloyd, whose 17-year old son Kieran Butterworth died four years ago, speaks exclusively in tomorrow's YEP about how the tragic death of Irfan Wahid spurred her into action.

Kieran Butterworth, who was fatally stabbed in 2013.

Irfan, a 16-year-old Carr Manor Community School pupil, died two months ago after being stabbed in a busy Harehills street on his way home after classes.

Just a few weeks earlier, 19-year-old Raheem Wilks had died after a shooting outside a barber's shop in the same Leeds suburb.

“Too many youngsters are losing their lives,” Sarah said. “I lost my son to knife-crime. I didn’t want him to be another statistic. I wanted something positive to come out of it.”

Tomorrow's special report on plans for a peace procession is the first in a week-long series which examines the scale of gun and knife crime in Leeds, how communities are responding, efforts to educate young people and the work of firearms officers.

Crime reporter Georgina Morris will be looking at the latest statistics, including where in the city these crimes are taking place, and speaking to senior police officers about what they mean.

And reporter Aisha Iqbal writes about her visit to a street crime workshop where young people are shown the devastating consequences of carrying knives.

Later in the week, we’ll also be reporting on the work of firearms officers and how they respond to the most serious incidents across the county.

The series draws to a close on Saturday with a look at legally owned firearms and police efforts to stop them falling into the wrong hands.