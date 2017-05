POLICE investigating a burglary in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A blue Mercedes A 200 D car was stolen after keys were taken during a burglary at a house in White House View, Barnby Dun, Doncaster, just beforeb 6pm on Friday April 28. The car has since been recovered.

Anyone who recoginses the man is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1256 of 28 April 2017.