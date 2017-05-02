Men arrested in cross border crime investigation

Two men from Leeds have been arrested in connection with burglary and cross border criminality.

Yesterday, police received reports of two men acting suspiciously in Harrogate who appeared to be attempting to gain entry to several properties by trying door handles.

The men were seen in the Jennyfields and Burn Bridge areas of Harrogate at around lunchtime and travelling in a white Mercedes Spritzer van.

Road Policing Group Officers from the North Yorkshire force located the van shortly before 2pm on Saltergate Drive and arrested the two men in the van. The men, aged 24 and 25, both from Leeds, remain in police custody pending further enquiries.

A number of items, believed to be stolen property, were found in the van.

Police are now appealing for anyone who has information to contact them on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12170074286 when passing on any information.