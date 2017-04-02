Man seriously injured after chase through shopping centre in Leeds

A MAN was seriously injured after he was chased through Bramley Shopping Centre.

Police said the 27-year-old-man was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries following the incident at the shopping centre in Bramley town centre just after 3.30pm yesterday. (Sat April 1)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said yesterday: "Early stage enquiries are ongoing in to what is believed to have been a targeted incident and a scene remains in place.

"Police patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1154 of April 1."