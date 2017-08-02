Man jailed for four years after counter terrorism police found explosives in his West Yorkshire home

A West Yorkshire man has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to explosives and terrorism charges.

Martin Panton, 49, was arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit in September after explosive material was found at his home address in Parkwood Street, Keighley.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated at the time to allow for thorough searches and the safe removal of the explosive material.

Panton pleaded guilty this week to six offences of possessing a record containing information useful for terrorist purposes and four more of possessing and making an explosive substance.

He was sentenced to four years in prison during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Detective Chief Superintendent Clive Wain, head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Unlawful possession of highly volatile chemicals and explosives is not only extremely dangerous but is also a serious criminal offence.

"The materials were being held in a well-populated residential area and the consequences of them being ignited, either accidentally or deliberately could have been tragic. Thankfully the items were removed safely."

He said Panton had conducted conducted most of his research online, downloading a number of publications containing instructions on how to make explosives.

"We recognise the potential risks posed by the easy access to online publications and material which may constitute offences," he said.

"If the public come across material which gives them cause for concern, we'd always urge them to come forward and contact police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or via www.gov.uk/act."