Man found with serious injuries in Leeds street after being stabbed inside flat

A man was found seriously injured in the street after being stabbed in a flat in Leeds.

Police were called shortly before 8.15pm on Sunday when the injured man was found in Harehills Lane, Harehills.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "Enquiries established the 33-year-old victim had been stabbed in an incident at a flat in Strathmore View.

"He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are serious but are not considered life threatening."

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the flat and are questioning him on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Det Insp Entwistle said: "He is currently in custody following his discharge from hospital where he received treatment for an injury.

"Scenes were in place for forensic examination both at the address and in Harehills Lane but have since been removed.

"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing but this appears to have happened during a gathering at the flat and has involved people who know each other."