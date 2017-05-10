Man found injured in the street after a fight

A street in Leeds is cordoned off while police investigate a fight between two men this morning.

A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment after being found injured in the road in the Cross Green area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not thought to be life threatening but a number of scenes had been put in place while officers carry out investigations.

The spokesperson added that police had been called at 10.13am to reports of two men fighting in Easy Road and at 10.16am officers on foot patrol came across the injured man.

Enquiries are on-going.