Man died after attack outside Leeds rail station - inquest told

AN inquest has opened into the death of a 39-year-old man who was attacked outside Leeds rail station.

Single unemployed man Terry Bailey, of Nepshaw Lane, Morley, died following the assault on New Station Street in the early hours of August 29, Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Terry Bailey

Reading a statement from Detective Inspector Granville Sellers of British Transport Police, senior coroner David Hinchliff told the inquest opening that a police officer tried to revive Mr Bailey at the scene before he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

Mr Bailey's death was confirmed at the hospital just after 1.30am on August 29.

The inquest opening was told a forensic post mortem was carried out and a provisional report listed the cause of death as a head injury.

Mr Hinchliff issued a death certificate and cremation order before adjourning the inquest.

- Two men have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in connection with Terry Bailey's death.

Jamie Loftus, 28, of no fixed address, and Daniel Goodall, 42, of Poplar Mount, Bramley, appeared before Leeds Crown Court last month .

A trial will be held on February 5 next year.