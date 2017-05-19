Man charged with historic rape in Wakefield

Police have charged a man in West Yorkshire with a rape offence that dates back 20 years.

The 48-year-old man from Wakefield was charged with rape.

West Yorkshire Police also confirmed that Anthony Mottram, of Weeland Road in Sharlston Common has also been charged with four counts of indecent assault and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

The rape charge relates to an attack on a 16-year-old girl in Bradford in June 1997.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates today.