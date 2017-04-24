Man attacked partner in row over Leeds Bradford Airport flight refusal

A MAN attacked his partner during a row after they were refused permission to board a morning flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Turkey.

Leeds Crown Court heard John Scarlett-Jarrett, 50, punched his now former partner Tina Collinson in the face after a taxi dropped them off outside Scarlett-Jarrett’s home in Hawkswood Avenue, Kirkstall. There was a tussle and Miss Collinson fell to the ground.

She suffered a broken wrist which needed metal plates inserting and spent two weeks in hospital. Prosecutor, Joanne Shepherd, said the pair had left Kirkstall at around 6am on October 14 last year to travel to LBA, but were refused permission to board the flight to Turkey.

Miss Shepherd said Scarlett-Jarrett had been drinking all night. The taxi driver who picked them up from the airport noticed he seemed drunk.

The taxi driver said the couple were arguing about whose fault it was they had been turned away from the flight.

Miss Shepherd said: “On arrival at the defendant’s home, he (the taxi driver) saw the defendant punching Miss Collinson to the face with his right hand. The defendant grabbed her in a bear hug and they both fell.”

The court heard Scarlett-Jarrett said he had drunk around eight cans of lager. Mitigating, Charles Blatchford said: “There is remorse, He said sorry at the time.”

He admitted assault and was sentenced to a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay Miss Collinson £800 compensation.