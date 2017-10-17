Man arrested over graffiti at Leeds synagogue and second antisemitic incident

Police have made an arrest as an investigation into antisemitic graffiti outside a Leeds synagogue continues.

The graffiti on a sign at the entrance gates to the Etz Chaim Synagogue in Alwoodley was reported to police last Wednesday.

It featured a swastika symbol with the word “Kikes”, which campaigners described as being "chosen to wound its community as deeply as possible".

A post on social media suggested that there is other similar antisemitic graffiti daubed on the pavement outside the gate.

West Yorkshire Police today said that a man had been arrested in connection with that incident and a second the following day.

A spokesman said the second incident involved antisemitic remarks made to a member of security staff at the synagogue in Harrogate Road.

He said: "The arrested man has been released under investigation and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing."