Man arrested on suspicion of raping woman in Leeds city centre

A MAN was arrested today on suspicion of raping a woman in Leeds city centre earlier this month.

The 23-year-old man from Leeds was arrested this morning (Weds May 24) in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a woman near The Chandlers in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday May 13.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "He is currently in custody on suspicion of rape and enquiries are ongoing."

