Leeds students targeted by robbers in their own flat

TWO teenagers who carried out a violent robbery of two students in their flat have been locked up.

Luke Stevens and Jordan Benison-Klingel were given sentences totaling almost six years over the attack on the young couple.

Jordan Benison-Klingel

Leeds Crown Court heard the robbers forced their way into the flat on Back Meadow View, Hyde Park, in the early hours of the morning after the victims had returned home from a night out. The male victim was washing up while his partner was in the bedroom when the Stevens and Benison-Klingel burst into the property.

He was punched to the floor and ordered to hand over his wallet, which contained £5.

They made further demands for cash but the victims told them they were students and did not have any.

The bedroom was searched before they left. Stevens and Benison-Klingel were stopped hours later by police on Merrion Street, in Leeds city centre.

Stevens was found in possession of a hunting knife. He was also carrying a student card and driving licence which belong to one of the robbery victims.

Stevens, 19, of Luttrell Gardens, Adel, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a blade in a public place. He was sent yo a young offenders institution for three years, two months.

Benison Klingel, now 20, of Belle Vue Road, Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to two years, eight months.

Judge James Spencer, QC, said: “I can’t for the life of me understand why you should go out and commit an offence so serious. But you have done and you have to pay the price.”