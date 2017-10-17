Search

Leeds street robber snatches jewellery from around woman's neck

Branch Road in Armley. Pic: Google Maps
A woman had a necklace snatched from her neck in Leeds after being targeted by a street robber in broad daylight.

The 56-year-old victim was walking in Branch Road, Armley, when the suspect approached her from behind and pull the necklace off her before running off.

He was described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, skinny, with light brown, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top and was said to be unclean looking.

The incident happened at about 3.25pm on Monday, October 2, but was revealed by West Yorkshire Police today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1537 Thomas Enevoldsen of Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime number 13170456301 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

