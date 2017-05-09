Leeds post office staff assaulted after confronting suspected shoplifters

Police were called to a post office in Leeds yesterday afternoon when three members of staff were assaulted.

The trio had confronted two women and a man who they believed were stealing from the shop area inside Compton Road Post Office in Harehills.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the post office in Compton Road at around 2.25pm yesterday.

He said nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

The first of the suspects was described as a white woman, aged in her forties, and wearing a cream jumper of cardigan.

She was with a white woman, wearing a blue bomber jacket and a baseball cap, and a white man in his late thirties to forties, with short curly hair, a blue jumper and green coat.

All three suspects ran off following the assault.

Anyone with information to contact 101, quoting crime number 13170207087.