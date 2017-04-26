Leeds police officers who kicked suspect are sacked

Two Leeds police officers who kicked and swore at a man they arrested, leaving him with facial injuries, have been sacked.

The two officers, named only as Pc Johansen and Pc Core by West Yorkshire, assaulted the man, leaving him with injuries including swelling to his left cheekbone.

They appeared before a misconduct hearing this month accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Use of Force and Discreditable Conduct.

According to the force’s website: “It is alleged that the officers, whilst on duty stopped and detained a male in Leeds.

“Whilst being detained the male was taken to the ground and assaulted by the officers by being kicked. The male sustained a number of injuries including swelling to his left cheekbone. It is further alleged the officers swore at the male. The charges were proved and both officers were dismissed without notice.”

In a separate hearing this month, a police constable was accused of misconduct while involved in a pursuit of a vehicle, though the charges were not proved.

West Yorkshire Police’s website said the officer had been accused of failing to “undertake ongoing dynamic risk assessments” or “abandon the pursuit at an earlier stage when the risks to the public became unacceptably high and communicate effectively with the control room”.

Police forces have been told to hold misconduct hearings in public in a bid to improve transparency.