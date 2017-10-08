Leeds man due in court after sex attacks in city

Police investigating two sexual assaults in Leeds have arrested and charged a man.

Azrael Bell was arrested by officers on Friday in connection with three separate incidents in the city.

The 22-year-old, of Ebor Place, Hyde Park, was charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Woodhouse Lane in the early hours of September 26.

He has also been charged with trespass with intent to commit sexual offences in Burchett Grove, Woodhouse, on the same day, as well as the sexual assault of another female victim on April 17 in York Street, Leeds.

Bell is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.