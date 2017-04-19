Leeds man denies murder of Robert Milner

A man has denied murdering 41-year-old Robert Milner of Leeds.

David Houlgate, 34, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from Armley prison today to face a murder charge over the death of Mr Milner.

Mr Milner was found dead at a flat on Lanshaw Crescent, Belle Isle, around 6.30pm on Thursday, March 9.

Houlgate, who wore a blue Nike T-shirt, spoke to confirm his name during the 15-minute hearing.

After the clerk read the murder charge to him, Houlgate replied: “Not guilty, your honour.”

Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said a trial date has been provisionally set for September 4 and remanded Houlgate, of Bodmin Road, Middleton, in custody.