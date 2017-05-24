Leeds man charged with false imprisonment

A MAN has been charged with two counts false imprisonment following an incident at a house in Leeds at the weekend.

Aaron Thompson, 20, has been charged with a total of eleven offences, including two counts of false imprisonment, affray and assault following an incident at an address on Thorpe View, Middleton, on Sunday May 21.

Thompson, of Greenmount Street, Beeston, Leeds, appeared before magistrates in Leeds yesterday (Tues May 23) ) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 20.