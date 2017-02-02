Leeds house burglar fell to death from drainpipe

A CONVICTED burglar fell to his death while attempting to break into a house in Leeds after the drainpipe he was climbing gave way, an inquest heard.

Unemployed chef Oliver Grayson had probably been trying to reach an open third floor window at the back of a three-storey terraced house on Claremont Avenue, Headingley, an inquest at Wakefield was told.

The plastic pipe came away from the wall and Mr Grayson, 34, fell on to a concrete slab and suffered a fatal head injury.

Toxicology tests showed Mr Grayson, of Hemingway Garth, Hunslet, was just over the legal limit for drink driving and also had methadone and cocaine in his system.

Paramedics called police to the scene just before 10.30am on Saturday October 8 2016. Mr Grayson was wearing gloves, had a scarf positioned over his face and had an empty canvas bag over his shoulder. A post mortem concluded Mr Grayson, who had long-term problems with heroin and alcohol addiction, died from a head injury.

Detective Constable Chris Lord of West Yorkshire Police, said the pipe broke just above the first floor level of the house. Det Cons Lord said Mr Grayson had numerous previous convictions for offences including house burglaries

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Senior Coroner David Hinchliff said: “I believe on balance what happened was while attempting to climb in order to enter the property unlawfully, the pipe has given way and caused him to fall and suffer an unsurivable injury.”