Leeds grandfather's emotional tribute to Sorrell Leczkowski, who was killed in Manchester attack

A 14-year-old girl who died in the Manchester bombing that also left her mother and grandmother in hospital dreamed of being an architect, her heartbroken grandfather has said.

Other family members have described how Mr Healey's wife, Pauline, underwent 15 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and also suffered multiple compound fractures to her arms and legs.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Healey said his wife remains in intensive care and Sorrell's mother, Samantha, is also recovering from surgery.

Mr Healey said: "I am absolutely heartbroken to confirm that my granddaughter was killed in the terror attack that claimed so many innocent lives.

"Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house.

"My wife is currently in intensive care, and Samantha is recovering from surgery as she tries to make sense of the devastating loss of her daughter."

Mr Healey's statement said that Sorrell, her mother and grandmother had gone to the arena to collect two girls who had gone to the concert.

Setting up an online appeal, Mr Healey's daughter Stacie Healey described her mother's terrible injuries.

Fundraising appeal to help family of 14-year-old Leeds girl killed in Manchester terror attack

She said: "After the Manchester attacks my mum was seriously hurt, she has had a 15-hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and leg.

"She is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side.

"He is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks.

"Above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack.

"Please please please donate so he does not have to worry about money as well as all this, thank you x."

By Thursday morning, the appeal had already exceeded its total with nearly 300 people raising almost £5,000.

Another online appeal set up to help the family has topped £10,000.

Sorrell was a Year 9 pupil at Allerton High School, in Leeds.

Head Elaine Silson said: "We are all extremely shocked and saddened by the events in Manchester on Monday night.

"Sorrell was a delightful member of the school community. She enjoyed her studies, had a lovely group of friends and was a real asset to Allerton High School."

Headteacher pays tribute to 'delightful' Leeds girl, 14, killed in Manchester attack

Greg Mulholland - who was the local Lib Dem MP after the last election and is the party's candidate in the forthcoming poll - said: "This dreadful event has affected Manchester but also many other communities in the country and the whole community of Adel and people across Leeds will be mourning the loss of Sorrell.

"To make this unbearable tragedy even worse, Sorrell's mother Samantha and grandmother Pauline are among the injured and they too are in our thoughts and prayers, as are the whole family.

"I know that the community here will work together to support the family at this most awful time. Friends have already set up crowdfunding sites to help the family and I know people will support them."

Mr Mulholland said he has written to Secretary of State for Justice Liz Truss to ask what support will be made available for those families who have lost loved ones.

Leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake said: "This is awful and tragic news that a 14-year-old girl from Leeds, Sorrell Leczkowski, was killed in the horrific attack in Manchester on Monday night.

"For a young life to be taken away like this at what should have been an evening of entertainment and fun is truly heartbreaking.