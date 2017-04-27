Leeds ginnel is searched by police investigating historic offence

Police investigating an historic offence have carried out a search of a ginnel in Leeds.

Officers yesterday sealed off the ginnel leading from Armley Ridge Road, opposite Gotts Park Golf Course.

A search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation, although the force would not give any details about the nature of the offences concerned or when they took place.

Work at the scene was completed by around lunchtime when the cordon was lifted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today told the YEP: "This is part of an investigation into an historic offence.

"As this is an ongoing investigation we will not be commenting further at this stage."