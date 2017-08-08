Leeds detectives investigating robbery and assault on lost man release CCTV images

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two people they want to trace after a man was robbed and assaulted in Leeds city centre.

The 37-year-old victim was approached by a man and woman while he was sitting on a wall in Trevelyan Square, off Boar Lane, at around 10.50pm on July 9.

He told the pair that he was lost and accepted their offer to show him the way to the bus station.

But after a few minutes the victim was assaulted and knocked to the floor by the man.

The man and woman then searched his pockets before leaving the area in a taxi.

Det Con Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this offence and we would like to speak to anyone who can help us identify the man and woman pictured.

“Anyone who can help us identify them or who saw the assault is asked to contact me at Leeds District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170313919."

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.