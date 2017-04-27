Hunt for masked men who fled scene of ram-raid at Louis Vuitton in Leeds

A hunt is under way for a gang of masked men involved in a ram-raid burglary on the Louis Vuitton store in Leeds last night.

It is the second time the city centre store has been targeted this month, although detectives say it is too soon to say for certain whether the raids are linked.

The Louis Vuitton store in Briggate is boarded up following the ram-raid. Picture: Ross Parry

Police received reports last night that a black Saab estate was reversed into the shop in Briggate at around 9.40pm.

The vehicle was being used to try to gain entry through the previously boarded-up frontage.

The Saab, registration W148VGO, was left at the scene as the suspects fled in a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Focus C-max.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "This business was previously targeted in the same way on April 9 and this has again been a planned and organised offence targeting high value goods in the store.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and it is too early to say if there is a definite link to the previous incident, which is also still under investigation.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, particularly if they filmed it on their phones."

Video: Ram-raiders strike again at Louis Vuitton store in Leeds

The suspects were described as masked men, numbering seven or eight in total.

The Golf and Ford Focus, which were stolen and bearing false registration plates, have been found abandoned at various locations in east Leeds.

They have been recovered for forensic examination along with a connected white Ford Connect van.

It is not yet known how much was stolen or the total value of the items taken.

Det Insp Jackson said: "We are still getting details of what has been taken but we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered Louis Vuitton goods for sale in suspicious circumstances.

"Clearly this is the second time these premises have been targeted over a short period of time and we appreciate the impact this will have had on the business. We will be liaising with them to look at what additional security measures can be put in place.

"We recognise that another offence like this so soon after the previous one will have caused understandable concern among those living and working in the city centre, and our colleagues in the city neighbourhood team will be working to provide suitable support and reassurance to businesses and the community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 1780 of April 26.

Information can all be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.