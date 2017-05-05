Hunt for Leeds driver who let empty car smash into bollards after being seen by police

West Yorkshire Police are hunting for the driver of a car who fled their vehicle and left it to smash into bollards with no-one at the wheel in Leeds tonight.

Officers in the Howden area of Hyde Park, Leeds spotted a car being driven 'in an antisocial manner'.

But when police approached the silver Peugeot, the driver and at least one passenger immediately abandoned the car, apparently while it was still moving, and left it to crash into a set of bollards.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers have recovered a vehicle that had been seen driving in an Anti Social Manner in the Howden area of Hyde Park.

"The occupants ran off from the car and left it to collide with bollards after seeing officers.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants."

