Have you seen man that Wakefield detectives are trying to trace?

Adam Henderson.
Adam Henderson.
Police are appealing for information to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Adam Henderson, 21 and from Middleton, is wanted on recall to prison for breach of the terms of his licence.

Det Inspr Dave Watts of Wakefield District CID, said: “Adam Henderson is wanted on recall to prison and we have a number of enquiries ongoing to locate him.

“Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Wakefield CID on 101. Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

