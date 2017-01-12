Gun crime: Police probe begins after shotgun damage to Leeds home

Evidence of a shotgun being fired was found by police called to a residential area of Leeds last night.

The force's control room dispatched officers after it received reports of a gun being discharged in Hebden Chase, Whinmoor, at 10.20pm.

The small cluster of terraced houses, accessible only on foot, lies just off Hebden Place.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said nobody was injured during the incident, but damage had been caused to the window of one home.

He said: "Officers attended and confirmed damage consistent with a shotgun discharge. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log number 1761 of January 11 .

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.