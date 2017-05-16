Greater Manchester Police have released a powerful and emotional statement stressing their thoughts remain with the victims... and not with killer Ian Brady.

Martin Bottomley, head of Greater Manchester Police’s Cold Case Review Unit, released the following statement this morning... and his thoughts are likely to be echoed across the nation.

“Following the death of Brady, our thoughts - as they have been for over 50 years - remain with the families of all of his victims. For decades they have suffered, not only from the unimaginable loss of their loved ones but they have also had to endure years of endless stories, speculation and rumour.

“They have lived with the shadow of Brady hanging over them for so long, and have showed incredible dignity in the face of such adversity.

“I do not want to comment on Brady at all. The thoughts of everyone within Greater Manchester Police are with the families who lost loved ones in the most painful and traumatic way.

“It is especially saddening for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to police the whereabouts of Keith’s burial site. A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is.

“I want to stress that our aim, as it always has been, is to find where Keith is buried and give closure to his surviving family members so they can give Keith the proper burial they so desperately want.

“Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady’s death does not change that. We will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him.”

Read more:

Sadistic child murders that shocked the nation

Moors murderer Ian Brady takes secret of victim's burial site to his grave

Keith Bennett case will never be closed say police as killer Brady dies aged 79

From the archive:

Revealed: How Moors killer Ian Brady spends his nights

Ian Brady's childhood gave early signs of his descent into depravity

Why Ian Brady wants to die

Testimony of 12-year-old whose life was spared by Moors Murderers is published for first time

Lasting testament of evil and suffering

I’m just a petty criminal: Child killer Ian Brady speaks for first time in 47 years